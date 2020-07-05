Theatre star Nick Cordero dies at 41 following complications from COVID-19

TORONTO — Hamilton-raised theatre star Nick Cordero, who had legions of supporters rallying for him on social media during his harrowing health battle with COVID-19, has died in Los Angeles.

His wife, dancer-turned-celebrity personal trainer Amanda Kloots, confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying he died on Sunday morning.

He was 41.

The Tony Award-nominated actor, singer and musician first entered hospital in L.A. at the beginning of April with what was seemingly a case of pneumonia, said Kloots.

Doctors suspected it was the novel coronavirus and administered three tests for it.

The first two tests came back negative and the third was positive for COVID-19.

The disease ravaged his body, according to Kloots, who kept the world updated on his situation daily with posts on her Instagram account.

She said doctors described his lungs as being riddled with holes and looking as if he’d been smoking for 50 years, even though he wasn’t a smoker.

He had a lingering lung infection and major complications from the disease, including blood pressure problems and clotting issues that led to the amputation of his right leg.

Cordero was in an intensive care unit on various machines to help support his heart, lungs and kidneys.

He was in a medically-induced coma but had come out of it before his death.

Kloots put on a brave face on her Instagram account, posting positive messages and often appearing with their baby, Elvis.

She encouraged everyone to play Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” to help send positive vibes for him into the universe.

Her plea spurred countless Instagram users, including some celebrities and Broadway stars, to post videos of themselves dancing to “Live Your Life” and performing various incarnations of it.

Along with her daily “Nick update” on her account, Kloots also often told heartwarming stories of their relationship and life together.

She said they struck up a relationship while they were performing on the Great White Way in “Bullets Over Broadway,” which earned him the Tony nomination.

Cordero grew up in Hamilton’s west end and attended Ryerson University for acting.

He was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his role in the musical “A Bronx Tale.” His other stage credits included “Rock of Ages.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press



