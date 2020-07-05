Loading articles...

Suspected drug flight lands on highway in southern Mexico

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — A small plane suspected of carrying drugs landed on a highway Sunday in the southern Mexico state of Quintana Roo and burned.

Video posted by the top state police official showed smoke billowing from the jet as it sat on a rural two-lane highway.

Public Safety Secretary Alberto Capella said the plane “could be related to illegal activities.” It was unclear whether the plane made an emergency landing and burst into flames, or whether traffickers set if afire.

The website Aviation Safety Network identified the plane as a decades-old BAe-125 15-seat passenger jet.

The Associated Press

