P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases linked to local man who returned from Nova Scotia

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 linked to a positive case that was reported Saturday.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the two new cases had contact with a P.E.I. man in his 20s who had travelled to Nova Scotia.

That man had interacted with someone who’d been in the United States and was asymptomatic when he returned to the province on Monday.

Morrison says the two new cases are men in their 20s.

She says the risk of community spread remains low.

P.E.I. reported three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday for the first time in more than two months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

