Ontario reports 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. Instead of adopting a hard lockdown similar to its European neighbours, the Netherlands has opted for a targeted ìintelligentî lockdown, which allows some shops to continue trading if there is a low risk of spreading the virus. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 120,000 lives and infecting more than 2 million people. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ontario reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to provincial health minister Christine Elliott.

That is a slight increase over the 121 cases reported Saturday.

Elliott tweeted 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer new cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.

More to come…

