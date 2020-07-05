Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 3:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 8 will be approximately $6 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:21 AM
Clear! #WBQEW approaching Guelph Line
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:27 PM
We reached our guaranteed high of 32 degrees @TorontoPearson! Sitting at 30 right now. Great patio weather this e…
Latest Weather
Read more