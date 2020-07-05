Loading articles...

NL police tell residents to shelter in place on St. John's street

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Police are on the scene of an incident in St. John’s, N.L., and have advised residents to stay in their homes.

Craigmillar Avenue is closed until further notice.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told residents to shelter in place shortly after 4 a.m. local time Sunday.

Police said at the time that they were responding to a developing situation.

CBC reports that officers were seen carrying long guns at the scene and an ambulance entered the area around 9 a.m.

Police are expected to release more information later this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

