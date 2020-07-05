Loading articles...

Kanye West says he's running for U.S. President in 2020

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 12:08 am EDT

File - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West has announced on Twitter he intends to run for president of the United States in 2020.

The rapper shared the news Saturday night, tweeting, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States”

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:59 PM
Closure on the 401 until 10am. Use Steeles as an alternate.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:27 PM
We reached our guaranteed high of 32 degrees @TorontoPearson! Sitting at 30 right now. Great patio weather this e…
Latest Weather
Read more