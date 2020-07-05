Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Kanye West says he's running for U.S. President in 2020
by News staff
Posted Jul 5, 2020 12:03 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 12:08 am EDT
File - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kanye West has announced on Twitter he intends to run for president of the United States in 2020.
The rapper shared the news Saturday night, tweeting, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States”
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States
Space X CEO Elon Musk claims he’s throwing his support behind West, replying to his tweet with, “You have my full support!”
If he actually intends to run, West will face off against incumbent President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party, and Howie Hawkins on the Green Party.