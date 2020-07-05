Loading articles...

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 2 rockets

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinians militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.

But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Heading home from the cottage? #SB400 busy from Hwy 11/400 ext merge to approaching Essa. #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWS: In an updated statement Sunday, Environment Canada says Toronto and the GTA is entering a prolonged period of hot weather. ht…
Latest Weather
Read more