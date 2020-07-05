Environment Canada says high heat, humidity to continue for foreseeable future

Southern Ontario will remain in the grips of the current heat wave for the foreseeable future.

Environment Canada updated its heat warning for Toronto and the GTA on Sunday, noting “a prolonged period of hot weather will continue today and into this week.”

The national weather agency says daytime temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius with humidex into the low 40s are to be expected for the foreseeable future.

There will be little relief from the heat at night with overnight lows near 20 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada says extreme heat affects everyone and that the risks are greater for young children, pregnang women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” it said in its updated statement.

The City of Toronto has opened 15 emergency cooling centres during the heat event.

The centres will open their doors each day at 11 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. with the Metro Hall location at 55 John Street remaining open 24 hours a day for the duration of the warning.

The City is also extending pool hours at six of its locations.