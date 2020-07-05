Loading articles...

Child critically hurt after being shot in head in St. Louis

Last Updated Jul 5, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis, police said.

St. Louis Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in a neighbourhood about 4 miles (6.5 kilometres) northwest of downtown St. Louis.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside.

Authorities have not released the child’s gender or the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press

