6 people sent to hospital in Oshawa rooming house blaze

Six people have been sent to hospital following a fire at a suspected rooming house in Oshawa.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the scene of the blaze on Albert Street near Bloor Street East just before 7 a.m., the fire was fully involved.

Fire chief Derrick Clark says there was an issue with the fire potentially spreading to a gas station located next door.

“The proximity to the gas station was a concern,” Clark told reporters on the scene. “The crews did an exceptional job protecting that exposure and keeping the fire isolated to the residence.”

Paramedics transported six people to hospital with various injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to minor burns. One person was listed in serious condition.

A seventh person did not require any medical attention while an eighth individual who was described as missing when firefighters arrived on scene was eventually accounted for at another residence.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.