2 American visitors to Canada fined $1,000 for violating Quarantine Act

Two Americans are facing fines of $1,000 each after failing to comply with Canada’s Quarantine Act.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two entered Canada from Minnesota at Fort Frances on June 24.

The pair were instructed by Canada Border Services agents to self-quarantine for 14 days as stipulated by the federal government’s mandatory quarantine order.

Under the order, which first came into effect in late March and was recently extended until August 31, any travellers entering the country by land, air or sea, must self-isolate whether or not they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Police say the two were observed making stops in the town of Fort Frances.

David Sippel, 66, and Anne Sippel, 65, of Excelsior, Minnesota have been charged with failing to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada under the Quarantine Act. The charge carries a fine of $1,000.

Penalties under the Quarantine Act include six months in prison or a fine of up to $750,000, which could go up to $1 million if the person caused death or bodily harm by wilfully and recklessly breaking the rules.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report