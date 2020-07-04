Loading articles...

Man left with life-threatening injuries following North York shooting

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 2:37 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called at around 1:39 p.m. to the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area for a report that a person had been shot.

Officers said they found a man with serious gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Chester Le Boulevard. EMS said they transported a man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Police said the suspects had fled the scene.

No other information has been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

