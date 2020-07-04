Toronto FC postpones travel to Orlando, will undergo more COVID-19 testing

Toronto FC has postponed its trip to Orlando after a member of the travel party “reported experiencing symptoms” of illness, according to a release from the team.

That individual is now at home and being assessed virtually by team medical staff, the release said.

In the meantime, the team will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing and will not travel to Orlando for the MLS restart tournament until those results come back.

Toronto FC had initially planned to leave for Florida via chartered flight on Friday, but delayed travel in order to complete the COVID-19 testing process.

The club is scheduled to open play in the MLS’s World Cup-style tournament on July 10 against D.C. United.