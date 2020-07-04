Loading articles...

Swiss zookeeper dies after tiger attack inside enclosure

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

BERLIN — The zoo in Switzerland’s biggest city says a 55-year-old keeper was killed Saturday by one of the park’s Siberian tigers.

Zoo Zurich said an internal alarm was sounded at 1:20 p.m. (1120 GMT) that the keeper had been attacked in the tiger enclosure, prompting staff members to rush to her aid.

The other keepers were able to lure the Siberian tiger, named Irina, away from their colleague and out of the enclosure.

First responders tried to revive the woman but she died at the scene.

The zoo said an investigation has been launched into the “tragic incident,” including why the keeper was in the enclosure at the same time as the tiger.

The zoo, which only recently reopened following a coronavirus-related shutdown, will remain closed Sunday.

The Associated Press

