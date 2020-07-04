Loading articles...

Male stabbed near Jane and Finch

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 11:20 pm EDT

One male has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Jane and Finch. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A male has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Jane and Finch.

Toronto police were called to Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was found on the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via an emergency run.

No suspect information has been released this point.

More to come

