Loading articles...

Scuba diver killed in Australia shark attack

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

SYDNEY, Australia — A 20-year-old scuba diver died Saturday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia’s Queensland state, authorities said.

The man was attacked at around 2 p.m. near Fraser Island. Paramedics who arrived by helicopter provided emergency treatment, but the man, who had been bitten around the legs, could not be saved and died at the scene, said the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The attack happened near Indian Heads, not far from where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.

At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year. A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia state in January and a 60-year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
COLLISION: SB Markham Rd ramp to the #WB401 is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:32 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: With heat warnings in effect for many parts of Ontario, it's important to remember that oppressive heat can be a health…
Latest Weather
Read more