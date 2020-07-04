Police seek suspect in attempted child luring incident

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following an attempted child luring incident in Willowdale.

Investigators say a child was riding her bike on Longmore Street near Dunview Avenue on July 2 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. when she was approached by a man in a white van.

The man offered her candy in an attempt to lure the child into his vehicle. The child refused the offer and rode away to safety.

The man is described as white, grey hair, believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s. The vehicle is described as a white van or SUV which was last seen going eastbound on Dunview Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.