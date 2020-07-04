Police looking for suspect after man, 69, assaulted at Sheppard West station

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a 69-year-old man was assaulted at Sheppard West station.

It’s alleged the suspect walked into the TTC station around 12:30 p.m. on June 20 and assaulted the victim, causing significant injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

He is described as six feet tall, 40 to 50 years old, with a slim build and clean shaven. The man was wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Police have released security images of the man.