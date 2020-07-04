Loading articles...

Police looking for suspect after man, 69, assaulted at Sheppard West station

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a 69-year-old man was assaulted at Sheppard West station.

It’s alleged the suspect walked into the TTC station around 12:30 p.m. on June 20 and assaulted the victim, causing significant injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

He is described as six feet tall, 40 to 50 years old, with a slim build and clean shaven. The man was wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Police have released security images of the man.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at Leslie in the express, disabled vehicle blocking the right lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 PM
We reached our guaranteed high of 32 degrees @TorontoPearson! Sitting at 30 right now. Great patio weather this e…
Latest Weather
Read more