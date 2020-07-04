Police announce fourth victim stemming from tractor tragedy southeast of Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say a fourth person has died following Wednesday’s tractor accident in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, southeast of Montreal.

The accident had claimed the lives of three children — all under the age of five — out of a total of 10 people who were thrown from the front loader of a tractor.

Sgt. Claude Denis says today that police were informed Friday night of the death of one of the two adults who had been listed in critical condition earlier this week.

The condition of the second adult wasn’t immediately available.

Five others — three children and two adults — were also seriously injured in the accident.

A 38-year-old Quebec man was charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm during a court appearance on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press