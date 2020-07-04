Loading articles...

PEI reports three new COVID-19 cases, including one seniors' residence employee

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, including one person who worked at a Charlottetown seniors' home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CHARLOTETOWN, P.E.I. — Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since late April, including one person who worked at a Charlottetown seniors’ home.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, says the three cases include a man in his 50s and two people in their 20s.

None of the cases are related to seasonal residents or the opening of the Atlantic bubble this week.

The man in his 50s was an essential worker who’d recently travelled outside the province and has self-isolated since returning home.

The other two cases are connected and involve a male in his 20s who travelled to Nova Scotia and came into contact with someone from the United States and is asymptomatic.

The female is connected to that person and is symptomatic, and worked at Whisperwood Villa, a seniors’ residence in Charlottetown where residents will be tested.

She wore protective equipment on the job, did not provide direct care to residents and left as soon as she felt unwell.

As a precaution, all residents and staff will be tested at the home on Saturday afternoon but Morrison said risk of transmission is considered low and none of the residents are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Morrison says it’s disappointing, but authorities have frequently said they needed to be ready for more cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
#FEBQEW / Bartlett Avenue - stalled vehicle cleared! #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Perfect forecast for a swim! It's going to be hot & dry this weekend. 30 degrees right now with a very high UV inde…
Latest Weather
Read more