PEI reports three new coronavirus cases, including one seniors' residence employee

The COVID-19 pandemic has blown a hole through the public finances of Prince Edward Island, with the province announcing Wednesday a budget deficit for fiscal 2020-21 of $173 million. Tourists visit Province House in Charlottetown on September 27, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since late April

The province's chief public health officer says the three cases include a man in his 50s and two people in their 20s

Authorities have frequently said they needed to be ready for more cases

CHARLOTETOWN, P.E.I. — Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since late April, including one person who worked at a Charlottetown seniors’ home.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, says the three cases include a man in his 50s and two people in their 20s.

None of the cases are related to seasonal residents or the opening of the Atlantic bubble this week.

The man in his 50s was an essential worker who’d recently travelled outside the province and has self-isolated since returning home.

The other two cases are connected and involve a male in his 20s who travelled to Nova Scotia and came into contact with someone from the United States and is asymptomatic.

The female is connected to that person and is symptomatic, and worked at Whisperwood Villa, a seniors’ residence in Charlottetown where residents will be tested.

She wore protective equipment on the job, did not provide direct care to residents and left as soon as she felt unwell.

As a precaution, all residents and staff will be tested at the home on Saturday afternoon but Morrison said the risk of transmission is considered low and none of the residents are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Morrison says it’s disappointing, but authorities have frequently said they needed to be ready for more cases.

 

