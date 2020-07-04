Ontario reports fewest number of new coronavirus case in over a week

Ontario reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the lowest provincial total in just over a week.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott says 21 of the new cases are in Windsor-Essex, which has seen a spike in coronavirus cases and is now the target of increased testing of migrant workers on farms.

Elliott says 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases with 16 reporting no new cases.

Toronto, Peel and York regions continue to report more than 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the month, the number of new cases had increased slightly each day, from 149 on July 1, 153 on July 2 and 165 on Friday.

The total number of cases in the province sits at 35,656 as the seven day average of new cases falls to 169.

Five more deaths were reported, marking the ninth straight day of single-digit deaths in the province. All five of the deaths were residents in long-term care homes.

The province completed 21,425 tests in the last 24 hour period, marking 11 straight days provincial labs have reached the 20,000 test threshold.

Another 174 people have recovered from the virus putting the total at just over 31,000.

Hospitalizations continue to fall while the number of patients in the ICU and an ventilators remained relatively unchanged. Humber River Hospital said on Friday its ICU is now free of COVID-19 patients for the first time since March 14.