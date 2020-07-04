Loading articles...

Ohio officer shot and killed responding to disturbance call

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio — A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call overnight, officials said.

The officer was met with gunfire after arriving at a Home Depot parking lot in Toledo, news outlets reported. Fire Chief Brian Byrd said the officer was Anthony Dia in a broadcast to the emergency radio network, according to the news outlets.

Witnesses told reporters that police were called after a suspect came to the area and caused a disturbance, and the suspect later shot the officer.

A Toledo police sergeant responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking information by saying Toledo Police Chief George Kral would hold a press conference at 6 a.m.

The Associated Press

