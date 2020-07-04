Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 7 will grow to approximately $30 million.

The Canadian Press

