Man wanted in violent assault against Metrolinx employee

Surveillance camera footage of suspect wanted in violent assault against Metrolinx employee. TPS/HO

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an assault on a Metrolinx employee.

Police say a man entered the Bloor GO Metrolinx station on June 27 and assaulted the employee, causing significant injuries before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as male, Black, six-foot-three with a slim build, between the ages of 35 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

