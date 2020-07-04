Loading articles...

Italian police smash nationwide child pornography ring

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

ROME — Italian police say they have broken up a child pornography ring involving sharing of illicit material, including photos of newborns, via an instant messaging platform.

Police on Saturday said the crackdown involved dozens of search warrants and led to the arrests of three people for allegedly possessing what was described in a statement as “huge quantities of pornographic material depicting minors.” They said some 50 people are under investigation.

The police statement said postal police investigators discovered photos of nude minors and other “horrifying content, depicting actual sexual violence where the victims were often newborns.”

Police said in some cases the pornography was produced at home. Material was exchanged on an instant messaging platform that investigators didn’t publicly identify except to say it was “well-known.”

Police expressed appreciation for co-operation from a Canadian organization, the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center.

In Italy, Turin-based prosecutors co-ordinated the investigation with the Italian postal police corps.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:04 AM
COLLISION: SB Markham Rd ramp to the #WB401 is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
High heat and sunny weather all weekend long. Stay safe and cool as best you can! Luckily pools and splash pads h…
Latest Weather
Read more