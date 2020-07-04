Loading articles...

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT

Baltimore protested pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday night.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighbourhood, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, among others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.

The Associated Press

