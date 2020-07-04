Loading articles...

Body on Phoenix woman recovered in Grand Canyon

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Officials have recovered the body of a 59-year-old female in the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center said Saturday the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found Friday after she fell from the rim west of Mather Point.

Officials say Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was available.

The Associated Press

