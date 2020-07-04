2 suspects sought after man stabbed multiple times in Scarborough

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed in Scarborough.

Police said they were called to the area of Markham Road and Ellesmere Road just after 7 a.m. where they discovered a single victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The first suspect is described as male, Black, five-foot-eight with black short hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a brown jacket and white shoes.

The second suspect is also a Black male described as having a medium build.