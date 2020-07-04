Loading articles...

1 killed, several hurt in shooting at Mississippi sports bar

Last Updated Jul 4, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

JACKSON, Miss. — A man was fatally shot and several others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a nightclub in Mississippi’s capital, an official said.

The shooting happened at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson, Hinds County Capt. Tyree Jones told The Associated Press. The name of the man killed was not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office shared images on Twitter of the shooting suspect, seeking help identifying the person and saying gunfire broke out after an altercation. The suspect left the bar and was not in custody.

It was unclear how many people were wounded because some of the injured people went to the hospital in private vehicles, Jones said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

___

Associated Press journalist Desiree Seals contributed to this report from Atlanta.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
COLLISION: SB Markham Rd ramp to the #WB401 is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:32 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: With heat warnings in effect for many parts of Ontario, it's important to remember that oppressive heat can be a health…
Latest Weather
Read more