Washington Redskins to undergo 'thorough review' of team name

The Washington Redskins will “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” the franchise announced on Friday, saying it is doing so “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community.”

Amid the national debate over race, pressure has been mounting on the organization to abandon the name called a “dictionary-defined racial slur” by experts and advocates.

The team’s title sponsor, FedEx, urged the team on Thursday to change its name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,“ FedEx said in a statement Thursday.

The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner.

In a release Friday, team owner Dan Snyder said: “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also unput from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Ron Rivers, Head Coach of the Washinton Redskins added, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we contine the mission of honouring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.”