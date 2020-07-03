Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saskatchewan expanding visits to long-term care homes during COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 4:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT
Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Minister of Health, looks on during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 guidelines for visiting long-term care homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
REGINA — Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 guidelines for visiting long-term care homes next week.
Starting Tuesday, health officials say residents can have two family members or support persons identified for visits, with one person allowed in the facility at a time.
Patients in intensive care and those receiving palliative care can have two people present at the same time as long as they keep a physical distance.
Visitors will be expected to follow health-care guidelines — such as wearing a mask — to protect others against the spread of COVID-19.
Saskatchewan is reporting one new infection in the far north, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 796.
Four people are in hospital, 711 have recovered and 14 have died.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020