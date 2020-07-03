Loading articles...

Saskatchewan expanding visits to long-term care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Minister of Health, looks on during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 guidelines for visiting long-term care homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

REGINA — Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 guidelines for visiting long-term care homes next week.

Starting Tuesday, health officials say residents can have two family members or support persons identified for visits, with one person allowed in the facility at a time.

Patients in intensive care and those receiving palliative care can have two people present at the same time as long as they keep a physical distance.

Visitors will be expected to follow health-care guidelines — such as wearing a mask — to protect others against the spread of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan is reporting one new infection in the far north, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 796.

Four people are in hospital, 711 have recovered and 14 have died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020

The Canadian Press

