Record temperatures across the GTA as heat wave continues

The GTA is currently under a heat warning and it looks like the warm temperatures are going to stick around for a little while longer.

Toronto recorded the hottest day on record on Thursday since 2002 as temperatures reached 35.5 C. And there was very little relief closer to the lake as Billy Bishop airport recorded a record high 34.5 C, smashing the old mark set back in 2006.

Factoring in the humidex, the city of Toronto woke up Friday morning to temperatures feeling like 30 C and the forecast high today is expected to feel closer to 40 C.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday but that is not expected to cool things down much.

Temperatures in the low 30s are forecast throughout the weekend and into next week with the humidex pushing into the low 40s.

The City of Toronto has opened 15 cooling centres which will remain open during the heat warning.