Protesters at Nathan Phillips Square issued trespass notice by city

A group of protesters who have gathered at Nathan Phillips Square over the past month have been issued a trespass notice from the City of Toronto.

The demonstration has been organized by the group called “Afro Indigenous Rising” who said on their Facebook page on June 20 they were “occupying Nathan Phillips Square in protest of the police. For the abolition of the Police Force.”

They have also set up tents and other gear on the square.

The City of Toronto says on June 30, they delivered a letter asking protesters to comply with specific requirements, including the prohibition regarding camping and erecting tents in the square.

They say the group has not complied with the recommendations so a Notice of Trespass was issued, directing the protesters to remove the tents and immediately cease camping.

The notice says the demonstrators must comply by July 6. Anyone who is in violation of the notice could be subject to a fine up to $10,000.

A letter that accompanied the Notice of Trespass from the city says they invited protesters to request permission to erect signs and day-use canopy tents on June 30, but no request was made.

There is also a planned public use of the square on July 8, that “conflicts with the protesters’ current set-up and activities.”

The city says the notice does not prevent anyone from engaging from lawful gatherings and protests.