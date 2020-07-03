Loading articles...

Portland, Oregon, protest turns violent; several arrested

Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several people were arrested after a demonstration turned violent in downtown Portland and resulted in damage to two government buildings, authorities said Friday.

Protests have occurred regularly in the city since the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police said in a statement that protesters broke into the Justice Center and broke glass doors to the federal courthouse nearby. They threw cans of food, large rocks and commercial-grade fireworks at federal officers who responded to the scene. Protesters also set a fire on the street.

Protesters were warned twice that a riot would be declared, a sign that harsher tactics would be employed, if they did not leave the area.

“Because of the violent nature of the demonstrators while officers cleared the area, crowd control munitions were used and several arrests were made,” the statement said. Demonstrators also threw mortars, the statement said, without specifying what type they were.

The Associated Press

