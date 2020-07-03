Ontario confirms 165 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There were 153 cases yesterday.

Two more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,682.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 35,535 with 87 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reported no new cases.

Today, Ontario is reporting 165 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.5% increase. Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units—every unit except Toronto, Peel and York—are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 3, 2020

