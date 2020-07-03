Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 165 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There were 153 cases yesterday.

Two more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,682.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 35,535 with 87 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reported no new cases.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

 

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Heading to the cottage? #NB400 filling in Rutherford to north of Teston, and again from approaching Essa to Dunlop. #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:23 AM
Good Friday morning! #Toronto YYZ hit 35.5°C yesterday. Not only the hottest day so far but also a record for July…
Latest Weather
Read more