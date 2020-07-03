Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 165 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 10:49 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There were 153 cases yesterday.
Two more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,682.
The total number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 35,535 with 87 per cent considered resolved.
In a tweet Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reported no new cases.
Today, Ontario is reporting 165 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.5% increase. Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units—every unit except Toronto, Peel and York—are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all.