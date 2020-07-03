Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Three dead after float plane crashes south of Edmonton: RCMP

Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

LEDUC COUNTY, Alta. — RCMP say three people have died in a plane crash south of Edmonton.

Mounties say they were alerted this morning that a float plane went down in a field in Leduc County.

Three bodies were found in the plane.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

No other details were provided.

The Canadian Press

