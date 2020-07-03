Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945
by Beth Harris, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 11:51 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
LOS ANGELES — Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.
The game scheduled for July 14 was cancelled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home of the Braves since 2017.
Because of the pandemic, opening day has been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.
This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held. Travel restrictions because of World War II kept the game scheduled for Boston’s Fenway Park and any player selections from taking place that year. It was pushed back to the next season.
The Dodgers hosted the only the Mid-Summer Classic in Dodger Stadium history in 1980, won 4-2 by the National League.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Beth Harris, The Associated Press
