Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Le Chateau starts work on producing 500,000 hospital gowns in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 8:44 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
Le Chateau Inc. says it has started the manufacturing of up to 500,000 hospital gowns in partnership with Logistik Unicorp Inc. and its contract with the federal government. The wind catches the protective gown of a first responder as she gets ready to transport a patient to the emergency department of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal, Thursday, April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — Le Chateau Inc. says it has started the manufacturing of up to 500,000 hospital gowns in partnership with Logistik Unicorp Inc. and its contract with the federal government.
The retailer says all the gowns will be made in Canada.
Le Chateau is a retailer and manufacturer of clothing, footwear and accessories for women and men.
The company says it has historically manufactured about 30 per cent of its clothing in its own Canadian production facilities and is using them to produce the order.
It is the latest Canadian firm to shift gears and start producing personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Other clothing companies that have made the switch include Samuelsohn, Canada Goose and Arc’teryx.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.