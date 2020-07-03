Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Last of Canadian military leaving long-term care homes in Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 12:25 pm EDT
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are shown at Residence Yvon-Brunet a long-term care home in Montreal, Saturday, April 18, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Ontario government says soldiers are no longer working in any of the province’s long-term care homes.
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces were first deployed in April to homes hit especially hard by COVID-19.
Military nurses and other technicians ultimately spent time in seven homes mostly in and around the Toronto area.
The last of the army personnel is expected to withdraw Friday.
A report prepared by troops working in the homes sent shockwaves through the province in May.
It detailed horrifying conditions in some of the homes, including allegations of neglect and failure to follow sound health protocols.
The report intensified calls to reform Ontario’s long-term care system, and Premier Doug Ford has promised an independent commission will study how seniors’ care is handled in the province.
Ford thanked the Armed Forces for their support at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.