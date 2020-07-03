Loading articles...

Heavy rain floods southern Japan, leaving over dozen missing

Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

A bridge over the Kuma River is washed away by a flood in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Heavy rain triggered flooding and mudslides on Saturday, leaving more than a dozen missing and others stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued. More than 75,000 residents in the prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima were asked to evacuate following pounding rains overnight. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Heavy rain in southern Japan triggered flooding and mudslides on Saturday, leaving more than a dozen missing and others stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued.

More than 75,000 residents in the southern prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima were asked to evacuate following pounding rains overnight.

NHK television footage showed large areas of Hitoyoshi town in Kumamoto inundated in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River. Many cars were submerged up to their windows.

Mudslides smashed into houses and floodwaters carried trunks from uprooted trees. Several people were standing atop a convenience store as they waited for rescuers.

NHK said about 13 people were reported missing. Kumamoto officials say they were still assessing the extent of damage.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set up a task force, vowing to do utmost to rescue the missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency earlier issued warnings of extraordinary rain in parts of Kumamoto, about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, but later downgraded them as the rainfall — estimated at 100 milimeters (4 inches) per hour — subsided.

Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima said he requested help from the Japan Self-Defence Forces.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
COLLISION: NB Yonge ramp to the #EB407 is blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:32 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: With heat warnings in effect for many parts of Ontario, it's important to remember that oppressive heat can be a health…
Latest Weather
Read more