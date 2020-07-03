Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany passes legislation to criminalize 'upskirting'
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 5:19 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT
BERLIN — Germany’s parliament has approved legislation that criminalizes “upskirting” and taking unauthorized photos or video of people killed in accidents.
The bill, which was passed early Friday, makes it a criminal rather than civil offence to take and distribute such pictures.
The German move, which makes “upskirting” photos punishable with a fine or up to two years in prison, follows the approval last year of legislation making it illegal in England and Wales to take such photos.
The legislation refers to people who “deliberately take an unauthorized picture of the intimate area of another person by photographing or filming under their clothes.”
It also will ban the taking or distribution of unauthorized pictures “that display a dead person in a grossly offensive way,” punishing them with a fine or up to two years in prison. That provision until now has applied only to photos of living accident victims.