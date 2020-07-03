Loading articles...

Germany finalizing plan to phase out coal energy

Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

FILE-In this Nov. 24, 2019 file photo supporters of the climate movement Ende Gelaende protest at the coal-fired power station Lippendorf near Leipzig, Germany. The state governors Dietmar Woidke of Brandenburg, Michael Kretschmer of Saxony, Reiner Haseloff of Saxony-Anhalt and Armin Laschet of North Rhine-Westphalia meet in Berlin for the adoption by the Bundestag and Bundesrat of the laws on coal phase-out and structural strengthening in the affected federal states. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN — Germany’s parliament was preparing Friday to pass new legislation finalizing the country’s long-awaited phase-out of coal as an energy source, over objections from environmental groups the plan is not ambitious enough.

Both houses of parliament were to vote on the roadmap that envisions the phase-out of coal between now and 2038.

It earmarks some 40 billion euros ($45 billion) to affected regions to support them with the transition.

Germany is already phasing out nuclear power and the government envisions greater reliance on renewable energy as well as hydrogen and natural gas in the future.

Part of the funds are targeted for the conversion of newer coal-fired plants to gas.

Greenpeace, which planned to protest the parliamentary vote, has said the plan does more to appease the energy companies than to protect the environment.

The Associated Press


