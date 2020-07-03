Man injured in Chinatown shooting

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Chinatown.

Toronto police were called to the scene at Dundas and Spadina before 7 p.m. Friday to reports of a man shot.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is being rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.

Police are looking male suspect in his early 30s, six foot two with a short black afro, a black goatee and wearing a black track suit with white stripes and white runners.