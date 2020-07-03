Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: WE group to stop running federal volunteer program

Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won't manage the federal government's $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer. Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won’t manage the federal government’s $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer.

In a statement this morning, Chagger says it’s a “mutually agreed upon decision.”

Since the charity founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger was announced as the manager of the program last week, the sole-sourced deal has been criticized because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s close relationship with the group.

More Coming

The Canadian Press

