Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadian Press NewsAlert: WE group to stop running federal volunteer program
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 10:04 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won't manage the federal government's $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer. Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says the WE organization won’t manage the federal government’s $900-million program to pay students and fresh graduates for volunteer work this summer.
In a statement this morning, Chagger says it’s a “mutually agreed upon decision.”
Since the charity founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger was announced as the manager of the program last week, the sole-sourced deal has been criticized because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s close relationship with the group.