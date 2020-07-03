2 men arrested after shots fired in Brampton

Two men have been taken into custody after shots were fired in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene at Hoskins Square and Helena Court, near Dixie Road and Queen Street, around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said shell casings were found outside the house and a man had barricaded himself inside the home.

A negotiator was called in and two men were later arrested. There is no word yet on charges.

No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.