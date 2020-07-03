Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
5 die after SUV crosses interstate median in South Carolina
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 3, 2020 2:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Five of the seven people inside a SUV were killed Thursday after their vehicle crossed an interstate median in South Carolina and hit two tractor trailers, state troopers said.
The 2001 Chevrolet was heading east on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg when the driver lost control around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The SUV went through a cable median barrier and into the westbound lanes, hitting two 18-wheelers, Tidwell said.
Two people in the SUV survived the wreck, although troopers didn’t know their conditions. Both truck drivers were not injured.
Tidwell said troopers have not determined where everyone in the SUV was sitting at the time of the wreck.
The names of the people inside the SUV have not been released.
A special team of state troopers is investigating to determine what caused the SUV to lose control and cross the median, Tidwell said.
The wreck happened between the U.S. Highway 601 and state Highway 33 exits on I-26.
