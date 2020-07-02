We have a rare opportunity to reimagine the way we travel. Will we take it?

In today’s Big Story podcast, since the pandemic put a sudden stop to foreign travel, places around the world that were once overrun by tourists have had a chance to breathe. And the people living in them have started to realize what life is like without all those extra people. For some, the break has been nice — a chance to finally visit the monuments that were always just around the corner, but never empty enough to enjoy. For others, it’s revealed a deep-rooted dependency on an industry that doesn’t always love them back.

As travel restrictions start to ease in Europe and other parts of the world, are we going to revert to our old habits or look for ways to create new experiences?

GUEST: Christopher de Bellaigue, writer for The Guardian

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.