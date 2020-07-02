Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We have a rare opportunity to reimagine the way we travel. Will we take it?
by The Big Story
Posted Jul 2, 2020 5:13 am EDT
An arriving passenger wearing a face shield, left, collects her luggage in the baggage claim area of LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B in New York on June 25, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathy Willens
In today’s Big Story podcast, since the pandemic put a sudden stop to foreign travel, places around the world that were once overrun by tourists have had a chance to breathe. And the people living in them have started to realize what life is like without all those extra people. For some, the break has been nice — a chance to finally visit the monuments that were always just around the corner, but never empty enough to enjoy. For others, it’s revealed a deep-rooted dependency on an industry that doesn’t always love them back.
As travel restrictions start to ease in Europe and other parts of the world, are we going to revert to our old habits or look for ways to create new experiences?
GUEST: Christopher de Bellaigue, writer for The Guardian