Loading articles...

Trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose and imports fell again

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

A freight train rail yard is pictured near Pitt Meadows, B.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit in May narrowed as exports climbed due to a resumption of production in the auto industry as well as higher oil prices and imports fell.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed in May as exports and oil prices climbed while imports fell.

The agency says the deficit contracted to $677 million in May compared with a deficit of $4.3 billion in April when exports and imports both plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total exports rose 6.7 per cent in May to reach $34.6 billion, however Statistics Canada noted that they were down 34.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, imports fell 3.9 per cent in May to $35.3 billion, despite the partial reopening of the economy.

Imports were down by nearly a third compared with year ago.

In volume terms, exports were up 3.8 per cent in May, while imports fell 6.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB DVP south of Don Mills, problems have cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s the start of a stretch of 30°C + days for #Toronto GTA. AC will be working overtime 🥵 M…
Latest Weather
Read more